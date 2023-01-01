04 Preis der Hagedorn Gruppe
CSI2* - Large Tour
Jumping competition against the clock, international
OFFICIAL RESULT
Placed competitors
1. 615 Caramba Mohamed Shafi Mohamed Alremeithi UAE   2.500,00 EUR  0 penalties 55.50 sec
  B / 10y. / S / WESTF / Chin Win / Aldato / 106VF59 / Mohamed Shafi Mohamed ALREMEITHI    
2. 608 Avantus Philipp Schulze Topphoff GER   2.000,00 EUR  0 penalties 55.54 sec
  F / 12y. / WESTF / Arpeggio / Potsdam NRW / 106EE40 / Karl-Heinz Schulze Isfort    
3. 401 DSP Kontendra S Marvin Jüngel GER   1.500,00 EUR  0 penalties 56.09 sec
  SCHI / 8y. / S / DSP / Contendro I / Colestus / 107FG69 / Schäfer,Milan    
4. 619 Catharina W & W Z Thiago Ribas da Costa BRA   1.000,00 EUR  0 penalties 56.58 sec
  F / 10y. / S / ZANG / Centurio 22 / Griseldi / 106WG94 / Mondo Cavalli Sport Horses    
5. 342 Queentina Tobias Meyer GER   700,00 EUR  0 penalties 56.97 sec
  SCHI / 15y. / S / OS / Coupe de Coeur / Quidam's Rubin / 104GH39 / Gestüt Sprehe GmbH    
6. 421 Cheenook Johanna Beckmann GER   550,00 EUR  0 penalties 57.61 sec
  B / 13y. / WESTF / Carell / Cornet Obolensky (ex: Windows / 104YF21 / Beckmann,Annette    
7. 716 Idylle Of Romance Lars Kuster NED   400,00 EUR  0 penalties 57.68 sec
  F / 10y. / S / KWPN / Andiamo / Otangelo / 106KA64 / Alice Schuurman    
8. 532 Comcador OLD Sandra Auffarth GER   300,00 EUR  0 penalties 58.20 sec
  DB / 8y. / OS / Comme il faut / Duke of Hearts xx / 107JQ30 / Prinz von Croy,Nikolaus    
9. 413 Con Caneau Sebastian Holtgräve-Osthues GER   300,00 EUR  0 penalties 59.47 sec
  DB / 11y. / WESTF / Comme Il Faut 5 / San Patrignano Cassini / 106PH05    
10. 277 Lord Poldy Sarah Nagel-Tornau GER   250,00 EUR  0 penalties 59.71 sec
  B / 16y. / WESTF / Lord Z / Polydor / 104FB18 / Beeking,Claudia    
11. 454 Quick And Fly Julie Mynou Diederichsmeier GER   250,00 EUR  0 penalties 59.85 sec
  DF / 12y. / S / HANN / FRH Quaid / Balou du Rouet / 107JS15 / Eun-Ok Diederichsmeier    
12. 629 Doubai de Hus Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi UAE   250,00 EUR  0 penalties 59.92 sec
  B / 10y. / S / SF / Tsunami de Hus / Creve Coeur / 106DY13 / Abdulaziz Ali Rashed ALMARZOUQI    
13. 152 Cyber Zirkeline NRW Stephan Naber GER   50,00 EUR  0 penalties 61.53 sec
  B / 11y. / S / WESTF / Comme il faut / Phantom / 106HR32 / Hanel,Sandra    
14. 625 Cornetboy Shk. Ali Abdulla Al Qassimi UAE   50,00 EUR  0 penalties 61.66 sec
  SCHI / 14y. / OS / Cornet's Stern / Colander / 105LY51 / Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club    
15. 54 Canmore Markus Renzel GER   50,00 EUR  0 penalties 61.97 sec
  DB / 11y. / HOLST / Casall / Contender / 106FC01 / Equo Reitsport GmbH    
Other, non-placed competitors
16. 663 Tailormade Chloe Star PS Karin Martinsen SWE     0 penalties 62.80 sec
  B / 12y. / S / OS / Conthargos / Quick Star / 106BL26 / Paul SCHOCKEMÖHLE, Tailormade Horses Aps    
17. 676 Pikeur Lord Fauntleroy Markus Brinkmann GER     0 penalties 62.85 sec
  B / 14y. / HANN / Contendro I / 105GX97 / Brinkmann, Wolfgang    
18. 463 Cirano Max Haunhorst GER     0 penalties 62.91 sec
  B / 8y. / HOLST / Casall / Cassini I / 107CG09 / Julia BAUER-DUDERSTAEDT, Sportpferde M & M Haunhorst    
19. 472 Maximus H Mario Stevens GER     0 penalties 62.98 sec
  DB / 9y. / OS / Messenger / Quidam / 108JH63 / Stevens Sportpferde GmbH    
20. 126 Come I need you Kathrin Müller GER     0 penalties 63.54 sec
  B / 11y. / S / WESTF / Comme il faut / I Need You / 105YT41 / Gut Beringhof/Bernd Müller    
21. 524 Chino Lennert Hauschild GER     0 penalties 63.89 sec
  B / 9y. / DSP / Cellestial / Leo von Faelz / 107BP30 / Ziebell,Peter    
22. 631 Eldorado 164 Cassandra Orschel POL     0 penalties 64.06 sec
  B / 8y. / WESTF / Eldorado v. Zeshoek / Chin Quin / 107SB81 / Cassandra ORSCHEL    
23. 478 Colleen Martin Fink GER     0 penalties 64.15 sec
  B / 10y. / S / WESTF / Cup Cooper / For Germany RD / 107LS17 / Rippert,Marion    
24. 654 Navarone Z Gerben Morsink NED     0 penalties 66.06 sec
  R / 14y. / ZANG / Nabab de Reve / Amor / 104NH69 / Mevrouw J.R.J. Evenhuis & De heer L.G. Morsink    
25. 517 Casado Sarah Welsing-Breuer GER     0 penalties 66.28 sec
  B / 14y. / HOLST / Casall / Lavado / 105KX07 / Welsing,Benjamin    
25. 412 Chakira TF NRW Sönke Fallenberg GER     0 penalties 66.28 sec
  SCHI / 12y. / S / WESTF / Congress / Bormio xx / 106NA68 / Stall Triebus-Fallenberg    
27. 503 Electric Joy Janne Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann GER     0 penalties 66.56 sec
  DB / 8y. / NWB / Diarado / Warsteiner / 106VN88 / Aasland Väge,Gro    
28. 536 Cornado's Queen Franziska Müller GER     0 penalties 67.15 sec
  B / 14y. / S / RHEIN / Cornado I / Arpeggio / 105LE79 / Müller,Ursel    
29. 441 Grandina Stephanie Böhe GER     0 penalties 67.24 sec
  R / 10y. / S / AESRpf / Grandino CSG / Quick Star / 106LI42 / Bontemps,Alexander    
30. 289 Melinda vd Leuba Matthias Lucas GER     0 penalties 67.65 sec
  DB / 9y. / S / OS / Comme il faut / Quincy (Omni Star) / 106TX93 / Melliger,Peter    
31. 483 Flair-Welcome Tim-Uwe Hoffmann GER     0 penalties 68.34 sec
  B / 10y. / S / HOLST / Cascadello I / Come On / 107RK27 / Aust,Stefan    
32. 91 Chaccsky PS Philip Houston GER     0 penalties 69.26 sec
  B / 12y. / OS / Chacco-Blue / Cornet Obolensky / 106BL49 / Houston,Robert    
33. 649 Leestone Mylord Trumps Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi UAE     0 penalties 69.37 sec
  SCHI / 10y. / S / ISH / Mylord Carthago*HN / Cavalier Royale / 105ZT07 / Al Shira'aa Stables    
34. 319 Paul Clara Blau GER     4 penalties 59.10 sec
  DB / 12y. / HSHBA / Sunrise / Lucnaor / 106FY22 / Blau,Clara    
35. 32 C - Loona NRW Katharina von Essen GER     4 penalties 61.45 sec
  B / 12y. / S / WESTF / Cornet's Stern / Falkenhof's Lancer / 106SC00 / Thomas,Peter    
36. 611 C The Stars Stephan Dubsky IRL     4 penalties 62.62 sec
  B / 9y. / HOLST / Contendro / Cassini II / 107QK25 / Stephan Dubsky    
37. 480 Diamant de Plaisir Holger Wulschner GER     4 penalties 63.08 sec
  B / 11y. / HANN / Diamant de Semilly / For Pleasure / 106FC23 / Halfpap,Günter Franz Otto    
38. 314 Ogano Hendrik Sosath GER     4 penalties 66.25 sec
  B / 11y. / BWP / Ogano Sitte / Diarado / 106FC21 / Sosath,Gerd    
38. 714 Origi van de Maltahoeve Marco Kutscher GER     4 penalties 66.25 sec
  F / 9y. / Marius Claudius / Darco / 106PI28 / De Backer    
40. 508 Caruso Stefan Unterlandstättner GER     4 penalties 67.16 sec
  SCHI / 11y. / MECKL / Conthargos / Corofino I / 105YG40 / Unterlandstättner,Stefan    
41. 429 Inchidee Tarpania Sven Gero Hünicke GER     4 penalties 68.41 sec
  DB / 10y. / S / KWPN / Baltic VDL / Indorado / 106IV56 / van Heel,Arne    
42. 346 Quidams Star Melloni Sabrina Berger GER     4 penalties 68.96 sec
  B / 13y. / HOLST / Quidam de Revel / Chello I / 105BK71 / Berger Sportpferde GmbH    
43. 607 Ariell la Sirene Niels Kersten NED     4 penalties 69.10 sec
  B / 14y. / S / WESTF / Arioso du Theillet / Silvio I / 105VM11 / Bridgeside Farms LLC    
44. 704 Como Bellini Jens Wawrauschek GER     4 penalties 71.09 sec
  B / 10y. / DSP / Comme Il Faut 5 / Monte Bellini / 106AC02    
45. 1 A crazy son of Lavina Finja Bormann GER     4 penalties 73.52 sec
  B / 17y. / ZFDP / Azzuro Classico / Lavall I / 104QH26 / Elmgestüt Drei Eichen GmbH&Co.KG    
46. 632 Ethene Lars Bak Andersen DEN     4 penalties 73.89 sec
  B / 11y. / S / HOLST / San Patrignano Corrado / Cayado 3 / 106QO35 / Hyperion Stud LLC    
47. 249 Kruimel Jesse Luther GER     8 penalties 62.37 sec
  B / 12y. / KWPN / Namelus R / Mermus R / 105ST98 / Bosch Sporthorses    
48. 724 IB Qualita Tim Rieskamp-Goedeking GER     8 penalties 69.70 sec
  B / 11y. / S / HANN / FRH Quaid / Salito / 106GY29    
49. 203 Fandora Lesley Wulff GER     8 penalties 70.28 sec
  DB / 10y. / S / DSP / Cador / Charming Boy / 107GX65 / Wulff,Volker    
50. 513 Clarimo's Girl Mick Haunhorst GER     11 penalties 77.64 sec
  B / 11y. / S / HOLST / Clarimo / Cantus / 107PP98 / Sportpferde M & M Haunhorst    
51. 525 Commano Klaus Otte-Wiese GER     12 penalties 66.06 sec
  B / 11y. / WESTF / Comme il faut / Quidam de Revel / 106EI01 / Premium Sporthorses    
52. 307 Nickey Henning Athens GER     12 penalties 66.36 sec
  B / 9y. / MECKL / Chacomo Casanova / Quintender / 107CZ19 / Athens,Rainer    
53. 409 DSP Donata Darline Eisenmenger GER     12 penalties 67.97 sec
  B / 11y. / S / ZWEIB / D'Inzeo (Thorgal de Kezeg) / Spartakhus / 106RX46 / Eisenmenger,Andreas    
54. 652 Macarena 42 Lea Rucker CAN     12 penalties 72.22 sec
  B / 9y. / S / OLDBG / Monte Bellini / Saccor / 106SU65 / Schou Absolute Horses, Absolute Horses Aps, JP Stables B.V.    
55. 227 Henora Harm Lahde GER     14 penalties 76.46 sec
  B / 8y. / S / HOLST / Casall / Quirado / 107NO58 / Elmgestüt Drei Eichen GmbH&Co.KG    
56. 402 Elli Felix Haßmann GER     16 penalties 65.03 sec
  B / 9y. / S / OLDBG / Eldorado van de Zeshoek / Quidam's Rubin / 106QA78 / Reinhard Haßmann u.Walter Schenckin    
57. 621 Celios Z Pascal Uytendaal NED     20 penalties 74.50 sec
  SCHI / 10y. / ZANG / Centurio 22 / Nissan Caretano Z / 106BQ54 / S K Haak, Santa Steinberga, B J M Veldhuijzen    
58. 656 Ogano Girl Z Willem Greve NED     24 penalties 94.11 sec
  F / 11y. / S / ZANG / Ogano Sitte / Mermus R / 106CU93 / Teus van den Brink    
59. 271 London Pride Christian Glienewinkel GER     26 penalties 84.11 sec
  B / 14y. / HANN / Lord Z / Escudo I / 105AI47 / Neumann-Glienewinkel,Marion    
538 Courage Hans Thorben Rüder GER     eliminated
  DB / 13y. / S / WESTF / Captain Fire / Feuerglanz / 107TY37 / Venschott,Guido    

Data of competition:
 
 Judges:
Heiko Koolman
Stephan Hellwig
Jean-Jacques Mathijs
 Total prize money: 10150 EUR


Official Timekeeping and Data Handling

