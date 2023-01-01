|Placed competitors
|
|1.
|615
|Caramba
|Mohamed Shafi Mohamed Alremeithi
|UAE
|
|2.500,00 EUR
|0 penalties 55.50 sec
|
|
|B / 10y. / S / WESTF / Chin Win / Aldato / 106VF59 / Mohamed Shafi Mohamed ALREMEITHI
|
|
|2.
|608
|Avantus
|Philipp Schulze Topphoff
|GER
|
|2.000,00 EUR
|0 penalties 55.54 sec
|
|
|F / 12y. / WESTF / Arpeggio / Potsdam NRW / 106EE40 / Karl-Heinz Schulze Isfort
|
|
|3.
|401
|DSP Kontendra S
|Marvin Jüngel
|GER
|
|1.500,00 EUR
|0 penalties 56.09 sec
|
|
|SCHI / 8y. / S / DSP / Contendro I / Colestus / 107FG69 / Schäfer,Milan
|
|
|4.
|619
|Catharina W & W Z
|Thiago Ribas da Costa
|BRA
|
|1.000,00 EUR
|0 penalties 56.58 sec
|
|
|F / 10y. / S / ZANG / Centurio 22 / Griseldi / 106WG94 / Mondo Cavalli Sport Horses
|
|
|5.
|342
|Queentina
|Tobias Meyer
|GER
|
|700,00 EUR
|0 penalties 56.97 sec
|
|
|SCHI / 15y. / S / OS / Coupe de Coeur / Quidam's Rubin / 104GH39 / Gestüt Sprehe GmbH
|
|
|6.
|421
|Cheenook
|Johanna Beckmann
|GER
|
|550,00 EUR
|0 penalties 57.61 sec
|
|
|B / 13y. / WESTF / Carell / Cornet Obolensky (ex: Windows / 104YF21 / Beckmann,Annette
|
|
|7.
|716
|Idylle Of Romance
|Lars Kuster
|NED
|
|400,00 EUR
|0 penalties 57.68 sec
|
|
|F / 10y. / S / KWPN / Andiamo / Otangelo / 106KA64 / Alice Schuurman
|
|
|8.
|532
|Comcador OLD
|Sandra Auffarth
|GER
|
|300,00 EUR
|0 penalties 58.20 sec
|
|
|DB / 8y. / OS / Comme il faut / Duke of Hearts xx / 107JQ30 / Prinz von Croy,Nikolaus
|
|
|9.
|413
|Con Caneau
|Sebastian Holtgräve-Osthues
|GER
|
|300,00 EUR
|0 penalties 59.47 sec
|
|
|DB / 11y. / WESTF / Comme Il Faut 5 / San Patrignano Cassini / 106PH05
|
|
|10.
|277
|Lord Poldy
|Sarah Nagel-Tornau
|GER
|
|250,00 EUR
|0 penalties 59.71 sec
|
|
|B / 16y. / WESTF / Lord Z / Polydor / 104FB18 / Beeking,Claudia
|
|
|11.
|454
|Quick And Fly
|Julie Mynou Diederichsmeier
|GER
|
|250,00 EUR
|0 penalties 59.85 sec
|
|
|DF / 12y. / S / HANN / FRH Quaid / Balou du Rouet / 107JS15 / Eun-Ok Diederichsmeier
|
|
|12.
|629
|Doubai de Hus
|Omar Abdul Aziz Al Marzooqi
|UAE
|
|250,00 EUR
|0 penalties 59.92 sec
|
|
|B / 10y. / S / SF / Tsunami de Hus / Creve Coeur / 106DY13 / Abdulaziz Ali Rashed ALMARZOUQI
|
|
|13.
|152
|Cyber Zirkeline NRW
|Stephan Naber
|GER
|
|50,00 EUR
|0 penalties 61.53 sec
|
|
|B / 11y. / S / WESTF / Comme il faut / Phantom / 106HR32 / Hanel,Sandra
|
|
|14.
|625
|Cornetboy
|Shk. Ali Abdulla Al Qassimi
|UAE
|
|50,00 EUR
|0 penalties 61.66 sec
|
|
|SCHI / 14y. / OS / Cornet's Stern / Colander / 105LY51 / Sharjah Equestrian & Racing Club
|
|
|15.
|54
|Canmore
|Markus Renzel
|GER
|
|50,00 EUR
|0 penalties 61.97 sec
|
|
|DB / 11y. / HOLST / Casall / Contender / 106FC01 / Equo Reitsport GmbH
|
|
|Other, non-placed competitors
|
|16.
|663
|Tailormade Chloe Star PS
|Karin Martinsen
|SWE
|
|
|0 penalties 62.80 sec
|
|
|B / 12y. / S / OS / Conthargos / Quick Star / 106BL26 / Paul SCHOCKEMÖHLE, Tailormade Horses Aps
|
|
|17.
|676
|Pikeur Lord Fauntleroy
|Markus Brinkmann
|GER
|
|
|0 penalties 62.85 sec
|
|
|B / 14y. / HANN / Contendro I / 105GX97 / Brinkmann, Wolfgang
|
|
|18.
|463
|Cirano
|Max Haunhorst
|GER
|
|
|0 penalties 62.91 sec
|
|
|B / 8y. / HOLST / Casall / Cassini I / 107CG09 / Julia BAUER-DUDERSTAEDT, Sportpferde M & M Haunhorst
|
|
|19.
|472
|Maximus H
|Mario Stevens
|GER
|
|
|0 penalties 62.98 sec
|
|
|DB / 9y. / OS / Messenger / Quidam / 108JH63 / Stevens Sportpferde GmbH
|
|
|20.
|126
|Come I need you
|Kathrin Müller
|GER
|
|
|0 penalties 63.54 sec
|
|
|B / 11y. / S / WESTF / Comme il faut / I Need You / 105YT41 / Gut Beringhof/Bernd Müller
|
|
|21.
|524
|Chino
|Lennert Hauschild
|GER
|
|
|0 penalties 63.89 sec
|
|
|B / 9y. / DSP / Cellestial / Leo von Faelz / 107BP30 / Ziebell,Peter
|
|
|22.
|631
|Eldorado 164
|Cassandra Orschel
|POL
|
|
|0 penalties 64.06 sec
|
|
|B / 8y. / WESTF / Eldorado v. Zeshoek / Chin Quin / 107SB81 / Cassandra ORSCHEL
|
|
|23.
|478
|Colleen
|Martin Fink
|GER
|
|
|0 penalties 64.15 sec
|
|
|B / 10y. / S / WESTF / Cup Cooper / For Germany RD / 107LS17 / Rippert,Marion
|
|
|24.
|654
|Navarone Z
|Gerben Morsink
|NED
|
|
|0 penalties 66.06 sec
|
|
|R / 14y. / ZANG / Nabab de Reve / Amor / 104NH69 / Mevrouw J.R.J. Evenhuis & De heer L.G. Morsink
|
|
|25.
|517
|Casado
|Sarah Welsing-Breuer
|GER
|
|
|0 penalties 66.28 sec
|
|
|B / 14y. / HOLST / Casall / Lavado / 105KX07 / Welsing,Benjamin
|
|
|25.
|412
|Chakira TF NRW
|Sönke Fallenberg
|GER
|
|
|0 penalties 66.28 sec
|
|
|SCHI / 12y. / S / WESTF / Congress / Bormio xx / 106NA68 / Stall Triebus-Fallenberg
|
|
|27.
|503
|Electric Joy
|Janne Friederike Meyer-Zimmermann
|GER
|
|
|0 penalties 66.56 sec
|
|
|DB / 8y. / NWB / Diarado / Warsteiner / 106VN88 / Aasland Väge,Gro
|
|
|28.
|536
|Cornado's Queen
|Franziska Müller
|GER
|
|
|0 penalties 67.15 sec
|
|
|B / 14y. / S / RHEIN / Cornado I / Arpeggio / 105LE79 / Müller,Ursel
|
|
|29.
|441
|Grandina
|Stephanie Böhe
|GER
|
|
|0 penalties 67.24 sec
|
|
|R / 10y. / S / AESRpf / Grandino CSG / Quick Star / 106LI42 / Bontemps,Alexander
|
|
|30.
|289
|Melinda vd Leuba
|Matthias Lucas
|GER
|
|
|0 penalties 67.65 sec
|
|
|DB / 9y. / S / OS / Comme il faut / Quincy (Omni Star) / 106TX93 / Melliger,Peter
|
|
|31.
|483
|Flair-Welcome
|Tim-Uwe Hoffmann
|GER
|
|
|0 penalties 68.34 sec
|
|
|B / 10y. / S / HOLST / Cascadello I / Come On / 107RK27 / Aust,Stefan
|
|
|32.
|91
|Chaccsky PS
|Philip Houston
|GER
|
|
|0 penalties 69.26 sec
|
|
|B / 12y. / OS / Chacco-Blue / Cornet Obolensky / 106BL49 / Houston,Robert
|
|
|33.
|649
|Leestone Mylord Trumps
|Humaid Abdulla Khalifa Al Muhairi
|UAE
|
|
|0 penalties 69.37 sec
|
|
|SCHI / 10y. / S / ISH / Mylord Carthago*HN / Cavalier Royale / 105ZT07 / Al Shira'aa Stables
|
|
|34.
|319
|Paul
|Clara Blau
|GER
|
|
|4 penalties 59.10 sec
|
|
|DB / 12y. / HSHBA / Sunrise / Lucnaor / 106FY22 / Blau,Clara
|
|
|35.
|32
|C - Loona NRW
|Katharina von Essen
|GER
|
|
|4 penalties 61.45 sec
|
|
|B / 12y. / S / WESTF / Cornet's Stern / Falkenhof's Lancer / 106SC00 / Thomas,Peter
|
|
|36.
|611
|C The Stars
|Stephan Dubsky
|IRL
|
|
|4 penalties 62.62 sec
|
|
|B / 9y. / HOLST / Contendro / Cassini II / 107QK25 / Stephan Dubsky
|
|
|37.
|480
|Diamant de Plaisir
|Holger Wulschner
|GER
|
|
|4 penalties 63.08 sec
|
|
|B / 11y. / HANN / Diamant de Semilly / For Pleasure / 106FC23 / Halfpap,Günter Franz Otto
|
|
|38.
|314
|Ogano
|Hendrik Sosath
|GER
|
|
|4 penalties 66.25 sec
|
|
|B / 11y. / BWP / Ogano Sitte / Diarado / 106FC21 / Sosath,Gerd
|
|
|38.
|714
|Origi van de Maltahoeve
|Marco Kutscher
|GER
|
|
|4 penalties 66.25 sec
|
|
|F / 9y. / Marius Claudius / Darco / 106PI28 / De Backer
|
|
|40.
|508
|Caruso
|Stefan Unterlandstättner
|GER
|
|
|4 penalties 67.16 sec
|
|
|SCHI / 11y. / MECKL / Conthargos / Corofino I / 105YG40 / Unterlandstättner,Stefan
|
|
|41.
|429
|Inchidee Tarpania
|Sven Gero Hünicke
|GER
|
|
|4 penalties 68.41 sec
|
|
|DB / 10y. / S / KWPN / Baltic VDL / Indorado / 106IV56 / van Heel,Arne
|
|
|42.
|346
|Quidams Star Melloni
|Sabrina Berger
|GER
|
|
|4 penalties 68.96 sec
|
|
|B / 13y. / HOLST / Quidam de Revel / Chello I / 105BK71 / Berger Sportpferde GmbH
|
|
|43.
|607
|Ariell la Sirene
|Niels Kersten
|NED
|
|
|4 penalties 69.10 sec
|
|
|B / 14y. / S / WESTF / Arioso du Theillet / Silvio I / 105VM11 / Bridgeside Farms LLC
|
|
|44.
|704
|Como Bellini
|Jens Wawrauschek
|GER
|
|
|4 penalties 71.09 sec
|
|
|B / 10y. / DSP / Comme Il Faut 5 / Monte Bellini / 106AC02
|
|
|45.
|1
|A crazy son of Lavina
|Finja Bormann
|GER
|
|
|4 penalties 73.52 sec
|
|
|B / 17y. / ZFDP / Azzuro Classico / Lavall I / 104QH26 / Elmgestüt Drei Eichen GmbH&Co.KG
|
|
|46.
|632
|Ethene
|Lars Bak Andersen
|DEN
|
|
|4 penalties 73.89 sec
|
|
|B / 11y. / S / HOLST / San Patrignano Corrado / Cayado 3 / 106QO35 / Hyperion Stud LLC
|
|
|47.
|249
|Kruimel
|Jesse Luther
|GER
|
|
|8 penalties 62.37 sec
|
|
|B / 12y. / KWPN / Namelus R / Mermus R / 105ST98 / Bosch Sporthorses
|
|
|48.
|724
|IB Qualita
|Tim Rieskamp-Goedeking
|GER
|
|
|8 penalties 69.70 sec
|
|
|B / 11y. / S / HANN / FRH Quaid / Salito / 106GY29
|
|
|49.
|203
|Fandora
|Lesley Wulff
|GER
|
|
|8 penalties 70.28 sec
|
|
|DB / 10y. / S / DSP / Cador / Charming Boy / 107GX65 / Wulff,Volker
|
|
|50.
|513
|Clarimo's Girl
|Mick Haunhorst
|GER
|
|
|11 penalties 77.64 sec
|
|
|B / 11y. / S / HOLST / Clarimo / Cantus / 107PP98 / Sportpferde M & M Haunhorst
|
|
|51.
|525
|Commano
|Klaus Otte-Wiese
|GER
|
|
|12 penalties 66.06 sec
|
|
|B / 11y. / WESTF / Comme il faut / Quidam de Revel / 106EI01 / Premium Sporthorses
|
|
|52.
|307
|Nickey
|Henning Athens
|GER
|
|
|12 penalties 66.36 sec
|
|
|B / 9y. / MECKL / Chacomo Casanova / Quintender / 107CZ19 / Athens,Rainer
|
|
|53.
|409
|DSP Donata
|Darline Eisenmenger
|GER
|
|
|12 penalties 67.97 sec
|
|
|B / 11y. / S / ZWEIB / D'Inzeo (Thorgal de Kezeg) / Spartakhus / 106RX46 / Eisenmenger,Andreas
|
|
|54.
|652
|Macarena 42
|Lea Rucker
|CAN
|
|
|12 penalties 72.22 sec
|
|
|B / 9y. / S / OLDBG / Monte Bellini / Saccor / 106SU65 / Schou Absolute Horses, Absolute Horses Aps, JP Stables B.V.
|
|
|55.
|227
|Henora
|Harm Lahde
|GER
|
|
|14 penalties 76.46 sec
|
|
|B / 8y. / S / HOLST / Casall / Quirado / 107NO58 / Elmgestüt Drei Eichen GmbH&Co.KG
|
|
|56.
|402
|Elli
|Felix Haßmann
|GER
|
|
|16 penalties 65.03 sec
|
|
|B / 9y. / S / OLDBG / Eldorado van de Zeshoek / Quidam's Rubin / 106QA78 / Reinhard Haßmann u.Walter Schenckin
|
|
|57.
|621
|Celios Z
|Pascal Uytendaal
|NED
|
|
|20 penalties 74.50 sec
|
|
|SCHI / 10y. / ZANG / Centurio 22 / Nissan Caretano Z / 106BQ54 / S K Haak, Santa Steinberga, B J M Veldhuijzen
|
|
|58.
|656
|Ogano Girl Z
|Willem Greve
|NED
|
|
|24 penalties 94.11 sec
|
|
|F / 11y. / S / ZANG / Ogano Sitte / Mermus R / 106CU93 / Teus van den Brink
|
|
|59.
|271
|London Pride
|Christian Glienewinkel
|GER
|
|
|26 penalties 84.11 sec
|
|
|B / 14y. / HANN / Lord Z / Escudo I / 105AI47 / Neumann-Glienewinkel,Marion
|
|
|
|538
|Courage
|Hans Thorben Rüder
|GER
|
|
|eliminated
|
|
|DB / 13y. / S / WESTF / Captain Fire / Feuerglanz / 107TY37 / Venschott,Guido
|
|
|Data of competition:
|
|
| Judges:
|
|Heiko Koolman
|Stephan Hellwig
|Jean-Jacques Mathijs
|
| Total prize money:
|10150 EUR